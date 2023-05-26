Pune: Student commits suicide after failing in HSC exam

On Thursday afternoon (May 25th), a tragic incident occurred in Dapodi where a student, identified as Sakshi Ram Kamble (18), ended her life by hanging herself. The reason behind this devastating act was her failure in the class 12 examination. Sakshi Ram Kamble was a resident of Gulabnagar, Dapodi, and was enrolled at Swami Vivekananda College in Dapodi.

Following her lunch with the family on Thursday afternoon, Sakshi left the house, expressing her intention to check the class 12 results. Later, at around 2:00 pm, she returned home and informed her father about her failure. Despite her father's reassurance that it was not a problem and she could attempt the exam again the following year, Sakshi, overwhelmed by her distress, retreated to her room on the upper floor. There, she tragically ended her life by hanging herself from the iron angle of the ceiling, using a rope.

Around 15 minutes later, Sakshi's mother went upstairs and found her hanging. Her mother screamed, and family members and neighbors quickly rushed to the scene. They immediately took her to the closest hospital. Sadly, the doctors declared her dead before they could provide any treatment.