Pune: Student drowns in Indrayani River while swimming with friends

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when one of six students drowned while swimming in the Indrayani River.

The individual who lost their life in the tragic incident on Tuesday was Aditya Sharad Rane, a 22-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh who was enrolled in an engineering college located in Talegaon Dabhade.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of students visited Jadhavwadi to swim in the Indrayani River. Unfortunately, they were not equipped to handle the unpredictable waters, and as a result, three of them drowned. Although their friends tried to save them, they were only able to rescue two of them, while Aditya lost his life.