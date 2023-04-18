Pune: Supriya Sule questions civic administration's stance on Vetal Tekdi project

NCP MP Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday, where people opposed the project. She stated that the civic administration should reconsider the project to save the environment and look for alternative roads without cutting any trees.

Environmentalists and locals are opposing the Balbharati-Paud Road project. NCP MP Supriya Sule visited the tekdi at 1 pm to learn more about the issue. She gathered information from the action committee members on the road's proposed location and the number of trees to be cut. Later, she visited the forest department office and reviewed the presentation made by the action committee.

Previously, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar claimed that there is no tekdi where the road is being constructed. Supriya Sule, in response, visited the site to assess the situation. She expressed her confusion regarding the contradicting statements about the road's location and said that the civic administration considers it not to be a tekdi, but she believes it is one. She questioned Vikram Kumar's statement by asking how it cannot be a tekdi if it looks like one.