Pune: Supriya Sule slams government for ignoring protocol in Union minister's Indapur program

Supriya Sule, the elected representative for Baramati in Pune, expressed her disappointment on Twitter regarding the government's oversight in not inviting local leaders to an event held in Indapur. The event was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel, and it commemorated the inauguration of the central government's prominent initiative, known as the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

Sule expressed her concern about the established practice of including local public representatives when Union Ministers visit their respective areas for official events. She believes that government programs should be inclusive and not restricted to any specific political party, as they are meant for the benefit of the people. Unfortunately, during Minister Patel's visit, this protocol was not adhered to, which disappointed her.

आपल्या बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघात केंद्रीय जलशक्ती व अन्नप्रक्रिया राज्यमंत्री प्रल्हादजी पटेल (@prahladspatel) यांचे आगमन झाले आहे. आपल्या मतदारसंघात केंद्रातील मंत्री येतात ही अतिशय आनंदाची बाब आहे. अतिथी देवो भव ! या तत्वानुसार या मतदारसंघाची खासदार या नात्याने त्यांचे मी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 6, 2023

Highlighting her position as the Member of Parliament representing the area, Sule emphasized the proactive involvement of both herself and Dattatray Bharne, a local MLA and party leader, in collaborating with relevant officials to facilitate the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission program. The funding for this initiative was allocated through the Zila Parishad. Sule went on to criticize the event, claiming that it was organized in a manner resembling a political rally specifically for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).