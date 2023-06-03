Pune: Swarali Rajpurkar scores 100 percent marks in SSC examination

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. With a pass percentage of 93.83%.

There are three districts in the Pune SSC board region: Pune, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. Solapur district has the highest passing percentage with 95.59 per cent, followed by Pune with 94.80 per cent, and Ahmednagar with 93.90 per cent. Swarali Rajpurkar from DES English Medium School scored 100 per cent marks in the examinations. She celebrated her success in the school along with her teachers, and friends.

I couldn’t believe at first that I had received 100 per cent in my SSC exams, and after confirming it, I had the feeling that I had made my school proud today. Throughout the year, I used to study for 3 to 4 hours every day. Along with my schooling, I would devote time to my hobbies. I intend to enrol in the science stream and pursue a career in engineering, Swarali said. Swarali credited her success to the unwavering support and guidance she received from her parents and teachers throughout the year. Looking ahead, she expressed her intention to pursue a career in either engineering or the medical field.

Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. To check SSC results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.