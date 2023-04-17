Pune: Tanker carrying 24,000 litres of coconut oil overturns, causing traffic disruption

Due to a series of frequent accidents in the Navale Bridge area, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented temporary measures, such as installing rumblers at various locations on the highway.

However, despite these measures, a tanker carrying coconut oil overturned on the highway after the driver lost control and hit the road's central divider. As a result, 24,000 litres of coconut oil were spilled on the road, causing traffic to slow down. Traffic police officials and National Highway Patrol personnel have arrived at the scene.