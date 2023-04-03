Pune: Techie assaulted and threatened with knife after rejecting marriage proposal

A strange and disturbing incident occurred when a man reportedly assaulted a female software engineer at a multinational corporation for declining his proposal of marriage. The alleged attacker was identified by the police as Tejas Kiran Sudhankar.

As per reports, the alleged perpetrator had met the victim through the dating app "Tinder" and after several meetings, began assaulting her. The woman suffered severe head injuries and damage to her eye. Furthermore, the accused brandished a sharp knife, threatened to murder her, and held her family hostage at knifepoint, demanding money from them.

The accused is being investigated by the police after the victim filed a complaint at Hinjewadi Police Station, with a case being registered against him.