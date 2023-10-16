Pune: Techie assaulted for objecting to kids entry in restaurant's smoking zone, seven booked

In a disturbing incident in Pune, Maharashtra, a 42-year-old man and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of seven people at a resto-bar in Sutarwadi. The incident unfolded on Saturday night, October 14, when the software professional requested bar staff not to allow children in the smoking area. The altercation turned violent, resulting in the victim sustaining head injuries. The incident was reported to the police, leading to the registration of a case against the seven accused individuals.

According to the victim's complaint, the trouble began around 9.45 pm when he entered the bar's smoking zone and noticed children playing there. He approached a staff member, asking them to inform the parents to remove the children from the area. An argument ensued when one person objected to the request, hurling abuses at the victim and even threatening him.

The situation escalated dramatically as the initial aggressor returned with five more individuals, all of whom verbally abused the complainant. The confrontation turned physical, with the victim being assaulted, and his wife was pushed during the altercation, as per reports.

The Hinjewadi police, acting on the victim's complaint, swiftly took action. On Sunday, October 16, they filed a case against the seven men, including four cousins, on charges of assault under sections 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 142, 143, 146, and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.