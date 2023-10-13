Pune: Teen jumps from building after parents refuse mobile phone request

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl in class X jumped from the seventh floor of a building in Dehu after being denied a mobile phone, resulting in her immediate demise. The event occurred at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Arya Ganesh Sawant, was a resident of Abhilasha Housing Society in Dehu.

Both of Arya's parents are software engineers, and she was the elder of their two daughters. Arya's request for a mobile phone was declined by her parents, leading to her desperate jump. After the fall, she was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals confirmed her passing. Post-mortem procedures were conducted at YCM Hospital in Pimpri. Dehu Road police have initiated an investigation into the heartbreaking incident."