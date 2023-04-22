Pune teenager dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket

A devastating incident occurred in the Wanowrie locality of Pune where a 14-year-old student named Vedant Shivaji Dhamangaonkar suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away while playing cricket.

As per the police statement, Vedant was playing cricket with his friends on Thursday morning when he experienced sudden chest discomfort. He immediately informed his father, who promptly took him to a nearby hospital in Wanowrie. However, given the severity of his condition, Vedant was referred to a private hospital in Fatimanagar for further treatment, as advised by the doctors.

Unfortunately, despite the medical team's best efforts, Vedant succumbed to his condition before receiving any treatment. Upon conducting an autopsy, medical experts concluded that his death was caused by a cardiac arrest.

The escalating incidence of heart disease, particularly among young adults, has become a worrisome trend in recent times. According to experts, unhealthy eating habits, inadequate physical activity, and stress are among the significant factors responsible for the surge in heart disease cases, indicating the need for lifestyle modifications.