Pune: Tempo carrying construction materials overturns in Dive ghat, 12 injured

In a recent incident at Dive Ghat, a tempo carrying construction materials was involved in a severe accident, resulting in injuries to over a dozen workers.

The vehicle, laden with a heavy load of construction supplies, was travelling from Saswad to Hadapsar when it lost control and overturned. A total of 12 workers sustained significant injuries in the mishap. Prompt action was taken, with the injured individuals quickly transported to a Saswad hospital for urgent medical treatment.

These construction workers were en route to their worksite when the accident occurred. In response to the distress call, both the Pune and PMRDA fire brigade teams swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and manage the situation.