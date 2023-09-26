Pune: Three dead, two rescued as auto rickshaw plunges into well on Saswad-Jejuri Palkhi road

In a tragic incident near Saswad on Monday evening, an auto rickshaw carrying five passengers plunged into a well. The incident occurred on the Saswad-Jejuri Palkhi road around 8 p.m. Tragically, three of the occupants lost their lives, while two were successfully rescued.

Local authorities revealed that the accident transpired due to the auto rickshaw's high speed and the driver's inability to maintain control. Among the victims were a newlywed couple hailing from Pune's Dhayari area, who were seeking divine blessings by visiting various temples just two days after their marriage.

The incident came to light as early morning walkers heard cries for help emanating from the well. Promptly, the police and rescue teams were summoned, and a crane was deployed to extricate the submerged auto rickshaw.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the community in mourning, underscoring the importance of road safety awareness and responsible driving practices.