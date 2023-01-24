Pune: Three men rob two individuals at knifepoint in Lonavala

On Sunday, January 22, at around 8.30 p.m., two people went for a walk in the Sahara Bridge area of Lonavala city and were robbed at knifepoint.

A nineteen-year-old boy from Table Chawl, G Ward Lonavla, has filed a complaint in this incident. Last night, he and a female friend were walking near Lonavla Bridge when three unknown men threatened them with a knife. They also forcibly took his friend's iPhone, a two-tola gold chain, and a silver ring, totalling Rs 1,12,400, after stabbing his hand with a knife and seriously injuring him.

Based on the complaint, a case has been launched at the Lonavla city police station. Surekha Shinde, a police sub-inspector, is investigating the matter further.