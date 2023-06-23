Pune to experience heavy rainfall on June 25 and 26: IMD

The prolonged anticipation for rainfall in Pune is expected to finally be relieved, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of substantial downpours for the Pune district on June 25 and 26. The IMD bulletin suggests that during these two days, the district is likely to experience heavy rainfall in specific locations within the hilly regions.

The IMD has further forecasted moderate rainfall for the Pune district on June 24. Recent reports indicate that the district typically receives an average of 100 millimetres of rainfall during the month of June each year. However, this year has been quite different, with only 20.7 mm of rainfall recorded thus far. As a result, citizens have been enduring intense heat in recent days, with temperatures on the rise.