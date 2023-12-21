Pune to face water supply disruption today, check list of affected areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts for parts of the city on Thursday. Several areas in Pune, including Khadki Cantonment, Pune Cantonment, Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Malwadi, Hingne, Karvenagar, Chandni Chowk, Baner, Balewadi, Pancard Club area, Pune University, Aundh, Bopodi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, will face water cuts on Thursday due to planned maintenance at water treatment plants.

Additionally, Peth areas, old city limits, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabhat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon, are also included in the affected regions.The water supply will resume with low pressure on Friday, the statement issued by PMC added. In a communication to PMC, the state water resource department has flagged the inadequate quantity of water in reservoirs, which is lesser as compared with last year during the same period. “There is likely to be severe water scarcity during summer. Thus, PMC should reduce consumption to prevent water scarcity,” it said. Water shortage this year has been attributed to a poor monsoon.