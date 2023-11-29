Pune to get Korean centre in Pune after rise in popularity of K-pop

"India and South Korea share strong relations, and they are taking another step to strengthen ties for mutual benefit. On 28th November, Tuesday, Under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, the King Sejong Foundation inaugurated the King Sejong Institute at the Indo-Korean Center in Pune. Institute aims to teach the Korean language to all aspirants who wish to work in South Korea.

The inauguration ceremony was adorned by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, HE Chang Jae-bok, and the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Kim Young. The founder of the Indo-Korean Culture, Sanjib Ghatak, and Dr. Director of IKC King Sejong Institute Pune, Eunjoo Lim, marked their presence.

While addressing the crowd, Korea's Ambassador to India, H.E. Chang Jae-bok, mentioned how five decades of friendship have benefited and contributed to the flourishing economies of both nations. Chang talked about how we can promote Korean language education and Korean studies in various regions of India. He dreams of making this institute a key center for Korean-Indian relations."

The popularity of K-pop culture and K-drama in India is steadily increasing. Anticipating this collaboration, it is certain that it will bring mutual benefits to both countries.