Pune: Tobacco product trader employee looted of Rs 47.26 lakh in broad daylight

Two men riding a scooter near Azad Maidan Chowk in Nana Peth around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday looted a tobacco product trader employee of Rs 47.26 lakh.

As per reports, the victim, Mangalpuri Goswami (55), was going to a Rasta Peth bank to deposit the cash. The duo knocked Goswami off his scooter and stole the bag. They threatened him with a sharp weapon and drove off towards the Apollo theatre.

Yogesh Agarwal's 'Panna Agencies' in Nana Peth collected the money over a two-day period. Goswami picked up the cash and 14 checks from Agarwal on Thursday morning and rode his two-wheeler to the bank, which is 2.5 kilometres from the office. The assailants followed him directly from Agarwal's office, according to the police. Goswami suffered a back injury and minor abrasions on his right hand.

The robbers are seen on CCTV driving to Nana Peth while covering their faces with sports hats, but the registration number of their bike is only partially visible. The police are pursuing specific leads and monitoring call records in the hopes of finding them.

A case has been registered at the Samarth police station under sections 394 (armed robbery), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. The police are looking into the matter further.