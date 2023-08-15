Pune: Tourist dies after falling into water tank at Rajgad Fort

The ongoing holiday spree has led to a surge in tourists flocking to Pune and its surroundings. However, tragedy struck the Rajgad Fort as a young tourist from Bhiwandi lost his life.

The unfortunate incident occurred when 33-year-old Ajay Mohanan Kallampara slipped into the Padmavati water tank during the early hours. Ajay, an employee of Tata Consumer Products Limited, was among the many visitors exploring the fort.

This sobering occurrence serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and safety awareness during outings.

More details awaited