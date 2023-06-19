Pune: Tourists attacked by bees at Sinhagad fort, multiple injuries reported

Sinhagad Fort witnessed a significant influx of tourists on Sunday. Unfortunate incidents occurred when a group of visitors was unexpectedly attacked by bees near Tilak Bungalow in the Cannon Point area of the fort. Multiple young individuals, both men and women, sustained injuries during the incident.

Due to it being a holiday on Sunday, the location was crowded with a large number of people. It is speculated that one of the tourists might have inadvertently disturbed the bee hive, leading to an aggressive response from the bees.

The fort has experienced previous occurrences of bee attacks, highlighting the absence of preventive measures in place. Consequently, it is the citizens who suffer the consequences. The fort attracts thousands of tourists every Sunday, making such emergencies a recurring concern. It is imperative to establish a prepared emergency team and ensure the presence of an ambulance on-site to address such situations effectively.

Upon the bee attack, some girls among the tourists let out screams of distress as the bees stung their bodies, causing intense discomfort. Feeling helpless, their only recourse was to scream in agony. The commotion caused confusion among other tourists who heard their cries. In an attempt to disperse the bees, certain hoteliers resorted to using smoke, but their efforts proved futile since the bees were situated at a considerable distance away.