Pune: Training plane crashes in Baramati, no casualties reported

A training aircraft crashed in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The mishap occurred during a training session near Katphal Village in the Baramati taluka. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Preliminary information suggests that the training aircraft was affiliated with the Redbird Company. The aircraft, operated by a private flight training academy, had the pilot and another person on board when the incident occurred. Following the crash, both individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, according to reports from the news agency PTI.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...