Pune Truck Drivers to Decide on Strike After National Meeting Today

A sense of panic gripped Pune residents Tuesday as news of a truck driver strike spread, sparked by concerns over a new "Hit and Run" law. Authorities and industry groups, however, sought to clarify the situation and assured residents that essential services like fuel supply wouldn't be disrupted. While no official organization has called for a strike, some drivers reportedly abandoned their vehicles overnight, fueled by confusion and misinformation about the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) clause 104 (1), which replaces a clause in the Indian Penal Code. Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Goods and Passenger Transport Association, emphasized that no strike decision has been made. He clarified that a national-level meeting of the All India Transport Association will be held online at 4 p.m. today to discuss driver concerns and determine the course of action.

Shinde cautioned against violence and urged drivers to refrain from taking individual action. He attributed the Monday incidents in Mumbai to confusion and stressed the need for a coordinated response. Hit and Run clause clarified: The new law, part of the BNS Bill 2023, modifies the "Hit and Run" provision under the Indian Penal Code, increasing the maximum sentence from two years to 10 years. It mandates reporting accidents to authorities but does not automatically deny bail. The Indian Gig Workers Front (IGWF) has written to authorities seeking clarification on the law's application to drivers. Its president, Keshav Kshirsagar, criticized the spread of misinformation and emphasized that the new clause simply strengthens existing provisions. Amid rumors of petrol pump closures, the Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDA) confirmed that no strike is planned and all stations in the district are operating with sufficient stock. Rajender Kapoor All India Transport Congress head said, that they don't believe in any violence and there is no strike from their end, and they are willing to hold talks with the government to solve the issue amicably.

Residents were urged to avoid panic buying and rely on official information. While essential services remain unaffected, the Pune market yard reported a 10-20% drop in truck arrivals compared to normal days. If the situation persists, potential for vegetable price hikes exists. Officials continue to monitor the situation and communicate updates. The outcome of the transport association's meeting later today is expected to provide further clarity on the drivers' actions and potential impact on supply chains.