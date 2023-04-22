Pune: Two arrested for illegal betting on IPL match

Two individuals from Mumbai have been apprehended on charges of placing bets on an IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Acting on a tip-off, the Pune rural police's local crime branch conducted a raid on a rented bungalow in Tungarli village near Lonavala, where they apprehended two men. The suspects have been identified as Rajveen Singh Manjit Singh Banga (28) and Maskin Singh Rajendra Singh Arora (30) from Antop Hill in Mumbai.

Police officials seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, laptops, and other materials during the raid. The betting operation was foiled due to a coordinated effort by the police.

The police received a tip-off that two men from Mumbai were planning to place bets on an IPL match. Acting on the information, the police team raided bungalow number three in Nisarga Bungalow Society, where the suspects were residing. The suspects were promptly arrested and charged with illegal gambling under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.