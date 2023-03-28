Pune: Two arrested for killing friend over borrowed money, body found a week later

Two young individuals were arrested for killing their friends instead of repaying the borrowed money.

The individuals who were apprehended are Akshay Holkar (30) and Sameer Shaikh (43), while the victim's name is Dattatray Pillane. The Bhor police conducted an extensive investigation and took the accused into custody.

According to the police, the Bhor police had found an unidentified body on the Bhor-Mahad road. When they were carrying out an investigation, the police came to know that Pillane had given Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh to Akshay Holkar.

Dattatray Pillane asked Akshay to return borrowed money. Akshay called Pillane and killed him with a sickle and hammer, with Shaikh's help. They burned Pillane's clothes and disposed of his body, which was found a week later in a decomposed state.

The police collected information about people missing in Pune and Satara districts. They came to know that a complaint had been lodged about the disappearance of Pillane. The police questioned his father who told them that Pillane’s friend Akshay had called him for a meeting. Since the police had a doubt, they kept a watch on Akshay and his friend. Later, they detained them and grilled them. They admitted killing Pillane.

The Bhor police carried out the investigation swiftly and arrested the accused. The police are being praised for their investigation of the case.