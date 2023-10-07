Pune: Two arrested for stealing debit cards from senior citizens at ATMs

Pune city police have apprehended two individuals, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, on charges of stealing debit cards from senior citizens at ATMs and subsequently using them for unauthorized withdrawals and purchases.

The incident came to light when the accused, identified as Mayankumar Sonkar (27) and Kapil Rajaram Verma (30), allegedly engaged an elderly man in conversation at an ATM in Vishrantwadi Chowk on September 22.

During this interaction, the suspects reportedly acquired the PIN number of the victim's debit card and discreetly stole it. Following the theft, the duo proceeded to use the pilfered debit card for unauthorized withdrawals and purchases, accumulating a total of Rs 87,580 in fraudulent transactions.

In response to the incident, the police swiftly registered a First Information Report (FIR) and successfully apprehended the accused in the Vishrantwadi area. A senior inspector revealed, "We recovered 62 debit cards and valuables worth Rs 95,000 from them. We suspect they have stolen debit cards from many individuals, particularly targeting senior citizens."