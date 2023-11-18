Pune: Two cops arrested in connection with Lalit Patil's escape from Sassoon Hospital

Two policemen, Natharam Kale and Amit Jadhav, responsible for guarding during the escape of drug mafia Lalit Patil from Sassoon General Hospital, have been arrested by Unit Two of the Crime Branch. Both officers, stationed at Police Headquarters, are facing charges of dereliction of duty and negligence. Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has promptly suspended them in response to the unfolding events.

Lalit Patil, presently in Pune Police custody, had managed to flee from Sassoon Hospital. In the aftermath, police apprehended his brother Bhushan Anil Patil, along with Abhishek Ulhas Balakawade, Subhash Janki Mandal, Rauf Rahim Shaikh, Jishan Shaikh, Pragya Arun Kamble, and Archana Kiran Nikam. Furthermore, Director of Rosary School Vinay Vivek Aranha and Aranha’s driver Datta Doke, along with Arvind Lohare, were also taken into custody. A raid on Lalit Patil’s residence resulted in the discovery of gold worth crores of rupees, and the police seized multiple vehicles belonging to him.

Following the escape, Police Commissioner Kumaarr took decisive action, suspending seven police personnel, including an Assistant Police Inspector, a Sub-Inspector, and an Assistant Sub-Inspector, for their involvement in the case. The arrest of the two officers on duty during Lalit Patil’s escape by Unit Two of the Crime Branch is attributed to their alleged dereliction of duty and negligence, as revealed in the investigation led by DCP (Crime Branch) Amol Zende.