Pune: Two friends killed in bike collision with wooden arch in Hinjawadi

A 29-year-old techie and his pillion rider friend died in a motorcycle accident after crashing into a restaurant's wooden arch on Maan Road in Hinjewadi at around 6:45 am on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Singh, a 29-year-old resident of Hinjewadi, and Avinash Pathak, a 28-year-old from Mumbai. According to the police, the duo suffered fatal head injuries as they were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Reports indicate that Singh and Pathak were returning from a dinner party that had gone on till the early hours of the morning. On their way back, they decided to stop and have tea when their bike crashed into an arch.

The police have filed a case against the bike rider, Singh, and are currently investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, especially at night when visibility is low.