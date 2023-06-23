Pune: Two men and four minors arrested for firing on journalist, weapons recovered

Two individuals have been arrested and four minors have been detained by the Swargate police in Pune, following a shooting incident targeting a reporter. The apprehended suspects have been identified as Prathamesh, also known as Shambhu Dhananjay Tonde (20 years old, residing in Rajendranagar, Dattawadi), and Abhishek Shivaji Rokade (22 years old, residing in Nanded village). Law enforcement has seized a single-country pistol, live ammunition, three koytas, four motorcycles, and three mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

According to the reports, the accused allegedly received payment as part of a contract to carry out a targeted attack on the journalist. On the night of May 27, while the victim was on his way home riding a two-wheeler, a group of five individuals on another two-wheeler approached him. They threw chili powder into his eyes and menacingly threatened to kill him with a koyta. Subsequently, on the night of June 11, the accused fired shots at the victim in the Maharshinagar area. Fortunately, the bullet missed the victim and narrowly passed by his head. The Swargate police station promptly registered a case in connection with these incidents.

The police conducted a thorough examination of the CCTV footage to identify the culprits involved. During the investigation, they received a tip-off indicating that the two accused individuals sought refuge near Pernephata in Lonikand. Acting on this information, the police successfully apprehended both suspects. Additionally, their accomplice was arrested from Nanded Village, located near Dhayari in Pune. The accused individuals are currently in the custody of Swargate police, and further investigation into the matter is underway.