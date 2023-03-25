Pune: Two men flee to Dubai after defrauding businessmen of 2.5 crore rupees

Two men from Sangli, identified as Vikrant Ramesh Patil (25) and Santosh Kumar Vishnu Gaikwad, have allegedly defrauded two businessmen of almost 2.5 crore rupees. The accused had claimed to be experts in forex, trading, and cryptocurrency and promised the victims a monthly return of 5 to 6 per cent. The accused have fled to Dubai and are currently at large.

A complaint has been filed at the Deccan police station by a 36-year-old woman, whose husband has a construction business.

Initially, the victims invested one crore rupees, followed by Rs 80 lakhs and then Rs 20 lakhs, based on a Memorandum of Understanding. The accused operated under the name of Best Point Impact General Trading Company. After taking the investments, they fled to Dubai and did not return to their office on Prabhat Road.

The victim has also accused the same individuals of defrauding another businessman of Rs two crores and Rs 50 lakhs. A complaint has been filed by a 36-year-old woman, whose husband has a construction business, at the Deccan police station in Pune city police.

The police have initiated an investigation and Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar is heading the case.