Pune: Two MIDC engineers nabbed for accepting Rs 1 bribe

Two engineers from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Nagar sub-division were apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore. The arrest was made by Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Walawalkar and her anti-corruption team in Nashik.

According to reports in Pune Mirror, Amit Kishore Gaekwad, an Assistant Engineer (Class 2) residing in Nagar, was taken into custody. The bribery allegation involves Gaekwad and Ganesh Wagh, the former MIDC sub-divisional engineer of the city. Both engineers have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the case has been registered at the MIDC police station.

The case came to light when a government contractor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar filed a complaint with the Nashik Anti-Corruption Department. This prompted an investigation by Superintendent Valawalkar's team, leading to the arrest. Notably, Rs 1 crore, allegedly part of the bribe, was seized during the operation, marking a significant development in bribery-related cases in Maharashtra.

The incident revolved around a water channel installation project under the city's Industrial Development Corporation. Gaikwad, the accused, orchestrated a payment process, including a demand for a bribe of one crore. The government contractor lodged a complaint, leading to a meticulous operation.

The anti-corruption team set up a trap, resulting in Gaikwad's arrest while he accepted the bribe. The operation took place in front of witnesses, ensuring a strong case against the accused engineers. During the arrest, Gaikwad also contacted Wagh, further corroborating the evidence. Vishwas Nangre Patil, the Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Department, oversaw the investigation and issued necessary directives. The search of the suspects' residences commenced promptly.