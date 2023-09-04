Pune: Two students killed, one injured in car accident en route to school

A devastating accident unfolded at Jalgaon Kade Pathar village in Baramati as three Class X students en route to school were struck by a car on Monday around 9:15 am. Two students, identified as Onkar Santosh Khandekar and Rupesh Amol Khandekar, tragically lost their lives at a nearby hospital, while the third student, Sanskar Santosh Khandekar from Class V, has been transferred to another medical facility for further treatment.

Quick-thinking police personnel, who were on duty nearby in preparation for upcoming protests related to Maratha reservation across the state, promptly rushed the injured students to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, the car involved was traveling from Morgaon towards Baramati and, following the collision with the students, also collided with another vehicle on the road. The police are actively investigating the incident to determine the precise circumstances that led to the tragic accident.