Pune: Unauthorized schools in Hinjewadi face legal consequences

The education department of Pune Zila Parishad has taken legal action against two private schools operating without proper licenses within their jurisdiction. The two schools involved in this case are Bliss Edify International School and Rudiment International School, located in Hinjewadi, Loksatta reported.

According to the reports, the complaint filed by members of the Zila Parishad, it was revealed that the school had been operating without valid government permission for over a year. During this time, they were admitting students and charging excessive fees. The unauthorized status of the school came to light when the education department conducted an inspection.

(More details awaited)