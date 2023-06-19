Pune: Vaishali Hotel’s power of attorney taken at gunpoint

A disturbing incident has recently been uncovered involving the renowned South Indian restaurant in Pune, Vaishali, where its power of attorney was forcefully seized at gunpoint. An FIR has been lodged at the Shivajinagar Police Station, accusing Vishwajeet Jadhav (38), Abhijeet Jadhav (40), Vinayakrao Jadhav (65), and Vaishali Jadhav (60) of harassment.

As per the complaint filed by a woman, this distressing situation has been ongoing since 2018, subjecting the complainant to continuous harassment. The accused individual, Vishwajeet Jadhav, visited the complainant's residence on Ghole Road, where he subjected her to sexual harassment by forcefully administering drugs and alcohol. Furthermore, he mentally and physically abused her following their marriage. During this time, he obtained the power of attorney for Vaishali Hotel, sold four cars worth millions, and also disposed of jewellery valued at INR 1.7 crores. A case has been registered, and the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation.