Pune: Victim of Yerwada Firing Incident Dies from Injuries; Police Launch Murder Investigation

The victim of the Yerwada firing incident, Vicky Raju Chandalia, 30, a resident of Jai Jawan Nagar, Yerwada, and a hotel owner, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The incident occurred around 1:00 PM on Friday opposite Agrasen High School at V.R. 4 U Hotel. According to the police, the accused, Akash Chandalia, a history sheeter in Pune, along with his accomplices, approached Vicky in his hotel, demanding money. When Vicky refused, Akash allegedly fired two rounds, hitting Vicky's stomach and seriously injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital but passed away on Sunday.

Earlier, a case was registered against seven people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act at Yerwada police station. The prime accused, Akash, was also injured in the incident and hospitalized for further treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. The police have initiated a murder investigation against the accused and his accomplices.Akash Chandalia has a criminal record and was previously booked for kidnapping and murder by the Lonavala police. Additionally, Yerwada police have previously booked Sushant Kamble and Akash Chandalia in various crimes.



