Pune: Warasgaon dam reaches full capacity, starts water discharge at 600 cusecs

After a prolonged dry spell, Pune city experienced substantial rainfall this morning, bringing relief to its residents. In a positive development, the Warasgaon Dam has reached 100% of its storage capacity. The irrigation department has initiated water discharge from the dam at a rate of 600 Cusecs as of 10 am on Saturday. Further decisions regarding discharge rates will be determined based on rainfall data from the catchment area, as per the reports.

It's worth noting that the cumulative water storage across the four dams in the Khadakwasla cluster now stands at 94.33% (27.50 TMC), compared to 99.72% (29.07 TMC) reported on the same date last year. According to reports, Khadakwasla Dam is at 53.78% (1.06 TMC) capacity, Panshet Dam is at 100% (10.65 TMC), Warasgaon stands at 100% (12.82 TMC), and Temghar Dam is at 80.03% (2.97 TMC) water capacity.