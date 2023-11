Pune: Water supply to be suspended in multiple areas on August 10, check details here

In response to the upcoming maintenance work at Parvati Jal Kendra by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared a water supply reduction for multiple sections of the city on August 10.

As a result of this maintenance activity, water distribution will be suspended in the specified regions on August 10, and there is a possibility of reduced water pressure on August 11.

Areas affected by water cut on August 10 are as follows:

Parvati MLR Tank area: Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Kashewadi, Quarter Gate, Ganj Peth, Bhavani Peth, Nana Peth, Lohiya Nagar, Somwar Peth, Arun Vaidya Stadium area, Ghorpade Peth, etc.

Furthermore, in addition to the water closure on August 10, these areas are anticipated to experience reduced water pressure on August 11. Residents are kindly urged to take note of this and make suitable arrangements accordingly.