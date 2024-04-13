Pune Weather Update: Heatwave Grips City as Temperatures Soar to 41.0°C

Pune continues to endure a relentless heatwave, with maximum temperatures hovering between 39 degrees Celsius and 41.0 degrees Celsius across various areas of the city. Leading the heat surge, the Koregaon region registered a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius on April 12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted even hotter conditions for April 13, with a forecasted maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius. The outlook remains scorching for April 14 to April 19, with temperatures expected to soar to a maximum of 41.0 degrees Celsius during this period.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Relief From Scorching Temperature Continues, IMD Warns of Heat Wave Next Week

While the NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius on April 12 the maximum temperature forecast by the IMD suggests almost 2 to 3-degree rise between April 13 to April 19. The Lohegaon Airport, Pashan and Shivajinagar range between 38.0-degree Celsius to 40.0 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on April 12 while the IMD forecasts a 2 to 3-degree rise with partly cloudy sky in some parts of Pune.