Pune: Well construction mishap results in four laborers being trapped

In a devastating mishap at Mhsobachi Wadi, four laborers were trapped inside an 80-feet-deep well following a sudden collapse during construction work. The incident unfolded during the ongoing well construction project in the Wadi area of Mhasoba, Indapur taluka, on Tuesday (1st August).

The laborers, identified as Somnath Laxman Gaikwad (32 years old), Javed Akbar Mulani (30 years old), Parashuram Bansilal Chavan (30 years old), and Manoj Maruti Chavan (40 years old), were diligently working on the well ringing when the unfortunate accident occurred. The upper section of the well consists of clay, necessitating the concretization process in the 30-feet-deep soil.

As the workers did not return home as expected in the evening, villagers grew concerned and initiated a search operation. Their bikes were found abandoned near the well, leading to suspicions that the laborers might be trapped under the debris. Subsequently, the rescue team, comprising local authorities and volunteers, commenced debris removal using JCB and Poclain machines.

Throughout the night, five cleaning machines tirelessly worked to lift soil and debris piles from the collapsed well. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were also quickly mobilized and joined the rescue efforts to ensure a swift and coordinated operation.

This is a developing story