Pune: Wife and son consume poison following husband's death

In a tragic event that unfolded in the Bhosle Village Society of Fursungi area, a wife and her son have taken their own lives by consuming poison, following the death of the husband. The devastating incident occurred after the family previously attempted suicide in May due to their struggles with depression. Despite receiving treatment, the husband succumbed to his condition. Recently, on Monday (June 26), the heartbreaking news emerged that the wife and child, who had returned home from the hospital, tragically ended their lives by ingesting poisonous medication.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Janabai Suryaprakash Abnave (60) and Chetan Suryaprakash Abnave (41). On May 22, Suryaprakash Harishchandra Abnave (70), a resident of Laxmi Niwas in Fursungi, along with his wife Janabai and son Chetan, made an attempt to end their lives by ingesting the poisonous medication. Prompt action led to their immediate transfer to Sassoon Hospital, where Surya Prakash sadly passed away during treatment. However, Janabai and her son Chetan were successfully rescued and received medical care. Subsequently, they were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

However, it has come to light that as soon as they returned home, both of them made another attempt at suicide by consuming poisonous medicine on Monday. They were promptly admitted to the hospital. However, the husband's demise occurred before receiving treatment. Chetan had also suffered a setback; he was unemployed. It is suspected that this family, due to both familial issues and illness, harboured doubts about continuing their life journey.