Pune Woman Alleges Deception: Files Complaint Against Spouse, In-Laws for Concealing Husband's Homosexuality

Pune: Hiding that their son was gay, a Pune man's family arranged a grand wedding. However, after the marriage, the woman got to know about her husband's sexuality. The newly married 34-year-old woman then approached the police station and lodged a complaint directly. A case under sections 498 (A), 420, 504,34 was registered against her 28-year-old husband and in-laws at Chandannagar police station.

According to the police, the complainant lives in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune. She married a 28-year-old man in July 2022. However, after the marriage, she realized that her husband was gay. When he enquired about this with his in-laws, the complainant was subjected to mental and physical torture. The plaintiff was pressured to bring money from her family to buy the car. However, the complainant then approached the police station and lodged a complaint. She said in the complaint that her in-laws got them married despite knowing that their son was "gay" but hid it from her.