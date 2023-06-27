Pune: Woman brutally assaulted by in-laws over dowry, case registered

The Junner Police have registered a case against the husband and in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for subjecting her to a severe physical assault. The victim, employed as a college teacher, was brutally beaten and subjected to mental torment by her husband and parents-in-law. The incident occurred on June 25 at approximately 9:30 am, and the altercation stemmed from a dispute over dowry.

Three months into her marriage, the woman found herself embroiled in frequent disputes with her husband's family over dowry. On June 25, the situation escalated as the husband and his relatives resorted to a horrifying act of physical violence. The woman was subjected to brutal beatings, forcibly stripped naked, and reportedly coerced into consuming mosquito-repellent liquid by her in-laws.

The woman cried out for help and screamed, alerting her neighbours. They went to check on her, but the family claimed she had poisoned herself. Not believing their story, the neighbours took her to the hospital and called the police.

The Alephata Police Station took official action on June 26 by registering a case. The police have filed charges against five individuals linked to the incident, which include the victim's husband, sister-in-law, and other family members. The charges against the accused individuals encompass various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307, 328, 354B, and 498.