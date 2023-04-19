Pune woman falls to death trying to retrieve clothes from balcony

A young woman named Akanksha Gopal Singh tragically died after falling from her fourth-floor balcony in Pune's Kirkatwadi area. She had noticed some of her clothes had fallen onto a lower floor's balcony, but the flat was locked. In an attempt to retrieve them, she tied her saree to the balcony and attempted to climb down. Sadly, she lost her balance and fell to her death. The police confirmed that this was the cause of the accident.

Fifteen days ago, Akanksha had arrived to stay with her cousins in Samarth City, Shivnagar in Kirkatwadi, Pune. Sadly, she was alone in her apartment when the accident occurred. Upon hearing a loud noise and the screams of children playing nearby, residents rushed to the scene to find Akanksha lying in a pool of blood on the ground. They immediately contacted the police and her relatives who own a shop at Kolhewadi, Sinhagad Road.

After the accident, the police quickly responded and rushed Akanksha to Sassoon Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors there pronounced her dead. The Haveli Police Station has since registered a case of accidental death regarding the incident.