Pune: Woman forced to dance naked by husband, Case registered

A shocking incident has come to light where a woman was allegedly coerced into dancing naked while being filmed after watching explicit content. The Samarth police have taken action against the woman's husband in this distressing case.

A 31-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Samarth police station detailing her ordeal. The victim, who got married in 2015, resided with her husband in Nana Peth. She alleges that he subjected her to unnatural sexual acts by showing explicit videos and even forcing her to dance naked, recording the ordeal. When she objected, he would threaten to circulate the footage. Subsequently, the woman left him.

The complainant's husband also sent a letter to his sister-in-law's office, defaming her by claiming that she was involved in running a sex racket. Assistant Police Inspector Swapna Waghmare is investigating the case further.