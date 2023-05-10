Pune woman forced to do 150 sit-ups by In-laws, case registered by police

The Pune city police have initiated an investigation into an incident where a woman was compelled to perform 150 sit-ups by her family members. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Dehu Road.

The individuals responsible for the act have been identified as Javed Mubarak Mulla, Mubarak Mulla, Mosin Mubarak Mulla, and two other female residents of Adarsh Nagar. However, the police have not yet apprehended the accused parties.

As per the police, in December 2021, the victim was subjected to physical abuse by her husband and in-laws. They used a belt to hit and assault her over minor matters. The victim was also verbally abused during the incident. The victim's husband and in-laws had warned her against speaking about the assault.

The complainant has filed a case against her husband and in-laws, alleging that they subjected her to mental and physical abuse, even going as far as threatening her life. The family members are accused of forcefully making her perform 150 sit-ups as a form of punishment.

The police have filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307, 498(a), 323, 504, 506, and 34.