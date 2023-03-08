Pune: Woman kills daughter-in-law over household work

While the tiffs of women with their mothers-in-law are very common, a brutal murder in Pune has shocked the city. As per the media reports, a woman in Pune's Viman Nagar brutally murdered her daughter-in-law by banging her head on the floor.

The name of the deceased is Ritu Malvi (28) and the accused is 49-year-old Kamala Malvi. The Viman Nagar police have arrested Kamala Malvi.

As per the FIR, Kamala would accuse Ritu of not doing the household work properly and not taking care of her son.

Two days ago, the duo fought over household work. After which, Kamala hit Ritu and banged her head on the floor. She was taken to the hospital and died during the treatment. The postmortem report has revealed an injury to the head of the deceased.