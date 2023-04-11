Pune: Woman molested by friend's boyfriend, booked

A 27-year-old software developer residing with her friends was allegedly molested by her friend's boyfriend. The Mundhwa police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

According to reports, the alleged perpetrator of the crime, Ajinkya Ramesh Sawant, is a 26-year-old resident of Lalbaug, Lower Parel in Mumbai and is the boyfriend of the victim's friend. The victim is a 27-year-old software developer who works for an IT firm in Yerwada and shares a rented flat with her friends in Keshav Nagar. On April 8, while conversing with the victim on the balcony, Ajinkya was under the influence of alcohol.

Later, around 4:30 am, the victim went to her room to sleep. Around 7:30 am, the victim felt someone touching her inappropriately. Upon standing up, she found Ajinkya in a naked state in front of her, attempting to molest her. The victim immediately left the room and informed her friend. She also filed a police complaint against the accused.

After receiving the complaint of molestation, the crime scene was visited by a team of police officers from Mundhwa police station. They registered an FIR against the accused, Ajinkya Sawant, and handed over the investigation to a police sub-inspector.