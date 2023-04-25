Pune: Woman murdered, dumped into well

A woman farm labourer was killed after being assaulted with a sharp weapon, according to reports. Usha Ashok Deshmukh (50), a resident of Loni Kalbhor, has been identified as the deceased.

Snehal Abhay Kalbhor (50), a Manjari resident, has filed a complaint with the Hadapsar police station. The event occurred on Monday between 2.30 and 6.15 p.m. at Kuran Farm in Manjari.

Usha Deshmukh was working as a labourer on the complainant's farm, according to the police. On Monday, she came to the farm as usual. Because she had not been located by the evening, a search was initiated, and her body was discovered in the well. It was discovered that she had been assaulted with a sharp object and that her body had been thrown into the well.

Hadapsar police have filed a murder complaint, and API Shinde is investigating.