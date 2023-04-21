Pune: Woman raped and blackmailed with intimate photos

Over a period of time from December 29, 2020, to April 6, 2023, a married woman was raped by a man who threatened to expose her intimate photographs to her husband and harm her children. The victim has lodged a rape complaint with the Loni Kalbhor police station.

Sachin Vilas Kadam (35), a resident of Sukhsagar Nagar in Pune, has been identified as the perpetrator in the case. A 30-year-old woman from Kondhwa has filed a complaint against him at the Loni Kalbhor police station. The accused is known to the victim and had promised to help her find a job and marry her. He used these false promises to lure and sexually assault her.

The accused, Sachin Kadam, used the victim's intimate photographs to threaten her by showing them to her husband and threatening to harm both him and their children. He then proceeded to forcefully engage in sexual activity with her, subjecting her to physical assault. The victim refrained from filing a police complaint earlier due to the accused's threats to her family, but after enduring continuous harassment, she finally reported the matter to the Loni Kalbhor police. The case is currently being investigated by PSI Dabhade.