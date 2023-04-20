Pune: Woman robbed of Rs 1 lakh by fake bank employee

An unidentified individual posing as a bank employee robbed a woman of Rs 1 lakh while she was depositing money at a bank branch in Pune.

According to the police, a woman and her husband visited the Central Bank of India's M G Road branch in Pune on Tuesday to deposit Rs 1 lakh in cash. While they were there, an individual posing as a bank employee approached the woman's husband and requested a photocopy of his PAN card.

After the woman's husband left the bank to obtain a photocopy of his PAN card, the accused approached the woman and asked her to fill out a form necessary for depositing the money. He then took the money from her, promising to deposit it at the cash counter, but instead fled with the cash.

The case is currently under investigation by a sub-inspector, who is looking into the matter.