Pune: Woman sexually assaulted in fake marriage, accused absconding

A disturbing incident has recently been uncovered in Pimpri-Chinchwad, involving a married woman who was reportedly deceived into a fake marriage and subsequently sexually assaulted in various locations across Lonavala and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

A case has been registered against a 31-year-old accused who is currently on the run after a 32-year-old woman filed a complaint at Chinchwad police station.

According to police reports, the Chinchwad police are currently conducting an active search for the accused. The victim and the accused met on Instagram and became friends, following which the accused is said to have taken five lakh rupees and five tolas of gold jewellery from her by pretending to be in dire financial straits. Subsequently, the accused is alleged to have deceived the married woman into a false marriage and raped her at various locations in Lonavala and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Following the sexual assault, the accused allegedly used nude photographs of the victim to coerce her and threatened to reveal them to her husband if she did not comply with his demands. Furthermore, the accused subjected the victim's brother to verbal abuse and sent a derogatory message to the victim's family WhatsApp group.

Despite the victim's complaint about all the incidents at the Chinchwad police station, the accused is yet to be arrested, and the police are actively looking for him.