Pune: Woman stabbed to death on way to work

In a disturbing incident, a 44-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death while she was on her way to work at the ammunition factory in Khadki, Pune. The attack took place at approximately 8:30 AM, just a few meters away from the entrance gate of the factory.

According to reports, the victim of the Khadki incident, Rajni Rajesh Baikellu, was intercepted by two individuals riding a motorcycle while she was on the road. The attackers proceeded to stab her in various parts of her body, including her neck. Baikellu screamed for help, causing the assailants to flee when they saw people approaching the scene.

The police have indicated that the attack was potentially related to a personal matter, based on their initial findings from the investigation.

Khadki police station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown attackers, following a complaint lodged by Ishwar Govind Swamy, a resident of Bopodi. The police are currently investigating the case to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ascertain the reason behind the brutal murder.